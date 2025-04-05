Bafode Diakite News: Nets opener in loss
Diakite scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted one tackle (one successful) and had six clearances in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon.
Diakité scored a rare goal before the first minute had even passed in Saturday's league loss to Lyon. It was a clever headed finish after Lyon defenders failed to clear a corner into the box. This is only his fourth goal of the year in 27 appearances, and only the 15th of his senior career since debuting in 2018.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now