Bafode Diakite News: Nets opener in loss

Diakite scored once on two shots (one on target), attempted one tackle (one successful) and had six clearances in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon.

Diakité scored a rare goal before the first minute had even passed in Saturday's league loss to Lyon. It was a clever headed finish after Lyon defenders failed to clear a corner into the box. This is only his fourth goal of the year in 27 appearances, and only the 15th of his senior career since debuting in 2018.