Bafode Diakite News: Will miss clash against Marseille

Diakite is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Diakite will miss the clash against Marseille on May. 4, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has been a regular starter and leader in the backline for the Dogues and his absence will need to be covered. Aissa Mandi is likely to start in the central defense for that game.