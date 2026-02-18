Bahlul Mustafazade Injury: Forced off in loss

Mustafazade abandoned Wednesday's 6-1 UCL loss to Newcastle due to an undisclosed injury.

Mustafazade made his ninth consecutive Champions League start but couldn't play more than 22 minutes after picking up a blow. The center-back is at risk of missing the second leg of the knockout clash, although that will likely be his team's final game in the continental competition this season. Dani Bolt took his place Wednesday and would have a chance to move into a starting role if the injured player fails to recover soon.