Bahlul Mustafazade Injury: Set to miss time

Mustafazade picked up a muscle injury in the first leg against Newcastle in the Champions League last week and is now headed for surgery, with a projected recovery timeline of 10 to 12 weeks on the shelf. Qarabag were already facing long odds to advance, but they'll still look to close out their Champions League campaign on a respectable note, and they'll have to do it without their defensive anchor. Dani Bolt is in line to step into the starting XI against the Magpies as the next man up in the back line.