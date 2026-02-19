Bahlul Mustafazade Injury: Suffers muscle strain

Mustafazade (strain) suffered an injury in Wednesday's 6-1 loss against Newcastle and will be assessed on Thursday, coach Gurban Gurbanov said in a press conference, according to Offside Plus. "Regarding injuries, Bahlul suffered a muscle strain, and his condition will be clarified tomorrow."

Mustafazade was forced off before halftime in Wednesday's heavy Champions League loss to the Magpies after picking up a muscle strain, and he is set to be evaluated Thursday. The center-back is already trending toward doubtful for next week's second leg, and with Qarabag's qualification hopes hanging by a thread, there is little incentive to fast track their undisputed defensive anchor back into action. If he is ruled out, Dani Bolt is in line to grab the start in that final clash and step into a much larger role at the heart of the back line.