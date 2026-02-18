Bakery Jatta headshot

Bakery Jatta Injury: Back in contention

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Jatta (undisclosed) is back available for Friday's match against Mainz, coach Merlin Polzin said in the press conference. "All other players are available."

Jatta is back available for Friday's match against Mainz after being forced off late in the previous clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent injury. He has started each of the last six matches and should retain his spot at right wing-back.

Bakery Jatta
Hamburger SV
