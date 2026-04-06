Bakery Jatta Injury: Back in form, targets Stuttgart

Jatta (thigh) returned to full team training after a month-long absence and is expected to rejoin the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to Mopo.

Jatta has been working his way back from the muscle tear and his return to group sessions is the final confirmation that he is ready to feature again for the Red Shorts. The winger had been an undisputed starter before going down, and William Mikelbrencis has been covering on the right flank in his absence. Getting Jatta back for the Stuttgart trip is a timely boost for Hamburger heading into the final stretch of a crucial relegation battle campaign.