Bakery Jatta Injury: Could be option Saturday

Jatta (thigh) took part in part of training and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Baka took part in part of the team training and is an option for the squad."

Jatta trained partially this week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen after missing the last five matches due to a thigh injury. The forward had been starting prior to the setback and is expected to reclaim that role once fully fit, with William Mikelbrencis likely to see his minutes decrease in the coming matches.