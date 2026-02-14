Bakery Jatta Injury: Forced off with injury

Jatta delivered an assist in the first half but was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Jatta delivered an assist in the first half but was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Giorgi Gocholeishvili. The forward will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Giorgi Gocholeishvili is likely to see increased minutes at right wing-back if his injury is confirmed.