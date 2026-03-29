Bakery Jatta Injury: Nearing return

Jatta (thigh) is set to be gradually reintegrated into team training this week and could be back in the squad for the April. 4. home clash against Augsburg, according to Mopo.

Jatta has been a big miss for Hamburg over the last three games after going down as an undisputed starter in the Red Shorts' lineup. The plan is to have him fully operational by the end of this week at the latest, which puts the Augsburg fixture right in his sights if everything goes smoothly. William Mikelbrencis has been holding down the fort on the right flank in his absence, but Jatta regaining his starting spot would be a serious boost for Hamburg heading into the final stretch of the season.