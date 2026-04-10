Bakery Jatta Injury: Not an option Sunday

Jatta (thigh) is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "For Baka, it probably won't be enough for the weekend."

Jatta is still looking to need more time for recovery, with the forward not an option to make the team sheet this week. This is unfortunate for the club, as he was a starter before the injury, holding a spot on the right flank. He has already missed plenty of time this season through injury, so he will hope to end the season fit.