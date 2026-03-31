Bakery Jatta Injury: Ruled out against Augsburg

Jatta (thigh) will miss Saturday's clash against Augsburg and is set to extend his absence to four consecutive matches, according to coach Merlin Polzin, per BILD. "He continues to progress, but Augsburg comes too early for him."

Jatta had been expected to return to team training this week, but his rehab is taking a bit longer than anticipated and he remains in individual work for now. The good news is that coach Merlin Polzin's comments suggest the door is open for a return in the coming week, making the April 12 clash against Stuttgart a realistic target. William Mikelbrencis has continued to hold down the fort on the right flank in his absence, but getting Jatta back into the fold for the final stretch of the season remains a priority for the Red Shorts.