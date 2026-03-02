Bakery Jatta Injury: Ruled out due to illness
Jatta missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Leipzig due to illness, according to BILD.
Jatta was unavailable for Sunday's showdown against Leipzig after coming down with an illness in the days leading up to the match. The right wing-back spot went to William Mikelbrencis, who now looks set for an expanded role as he is set to log meaningful minutes while Jatta works his way back to full fitness.
