Bakery Jatta Injury: Subs off Wednesday

Jatta left the field due to a thigh injury in the first half of Wednesday's meeting with Bayer Leverkusen.

Jatta has been quite unlucky as he picked up an apparent muscle problem in the first half hour of the game after returning from an illness. The wing-back has been a regular starter when available, and his absence could be a major blow to the team if a serious injury is confirmed. In that case, William Mikelbrencis will be in line to fill in for Jatta.