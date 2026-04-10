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Bakery Jatta Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jatta (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "For Baka, it probably won't be enough for the weekend."

Jatta is still looking to need more time for recovery, with the forward doubtful to make the team sheet this week. This is unfortunate for the club, as he was a starter before the injury, holding a spot on the right flank. He has already missed plenty of time this season through injury, so he will hope to end the season fit.

Bakery Jatta
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