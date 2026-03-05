Bakery Jatta Injury: Will miss several weeks

Jatta (thigh) will be sidelined for several weeks due to injury, according to the club.

Jatta suffered a thigh injury during Wednesday's loss to Leverkusen and will be sidelined for several weeks while recovering. This is a major blow for the red shorts since he has been a regular starter in recent months and his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with William Mikelbrencis expected to step in on the right flank until Jatta is back up to full speed.