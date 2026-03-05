Bakery Jatta Injury: Will miss several weeks
Jatta (thigh) will be sidelined for several weeks due to injury, according to the club.
Jatta suffered a thigh injury during Wednesday's loss to Leverkusen and will be sidelined for several weeks while recovering. This is a major blow for the red shorts since he has been a regular starter in recent months and his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with William Mikelbrencis expected to step in on the right flank until Jatta is back up to full speed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now