Bakery Jatta News: Back form illness

Jatta (illness) is fit and an option for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "All the others are ready to play."

Jatta went into the last match with an illness that forced him to the sidelines, but he is already in for a return, with the forward not on the list of injured players. He had started in seven straight games ahead of his illness, so this is good news for the club. That said, the winger will look to return to that spot immediately, only missing two starts all season when fit, while adding one assist.