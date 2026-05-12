Bakery Jatta News: Scores in 3-2 win

Jatta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win against SC Freiburg.

Jatta scored as Hamburg won 3-2 against Freiburg. He has started three games in a row having been out for six games before that. This was the first goal of the season and the second shot on target in the last three games. This was also the fourth game where he has had a shot on target this season.