Bakery Jatta News: Starts against Mainz

Jatta (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup versus Mainz.

Jatta has avoided a significant issue after being forced off last weekend against Union Berlin, where he also delivered an assist. The wing-back will likely continue to contribute a combination of attacking and defensive stats in his current role if he doesn't suffer any fitness setback. With Jatta back in the lineup, Giorgi Gocholeishvili is now expected to remain on the bench.