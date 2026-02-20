Bakery Jatta headshot

Bakery Jatta News: Starts against Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 11:21am

Jatta (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup versus Mainz.

Jatta has avoided a significant issue after being forced off last weekend against Union Berlin, where he also delivered an assist. The wing-back will likely continue to contribute a combination of attacking and defensive stats in his current role if he doesn't suffer any fitness setback. With Jatta back in the lineup, Giorgi Gocholeishvili is now expected to remain on the bench.

Bakery Jatta
Hamburger SV
