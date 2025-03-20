Balthazar Pierret Injury: Will return versus Roma
Pierret (illness) resumed training fully Wednesday, Lecce announced.
Pierret will reprise behind an option against Roma on March 29 after sitting out one game due to the flu. Madon Berisha had started over him also in the precedent game. He has notched two key passes, one cross (zero accurate), nine tackles (seven won) and six clearances in his last five displays (three starts).
