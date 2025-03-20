Fantasy Soccer
Balthazar Pierret Injury: Will return versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Pierret (illness) resumed training fully Wednesday, Lecce announced.

Pierret will reprise behind an option against Roma on March 29 after sitting out one game due to the flu. Madon Berisha had started over him also in the precedent game. He has notched two key passes, one cross (zero accurate), nine tackles (seven won) and six clearances in his last five displays (three starts).

