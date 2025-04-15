Balthazar Pierret News: Bright display in midfield

Pierret registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Juventus.

Pierret was Lecce's most creative midfielder in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus. In 90 minutes played, the 24 year old completed the most dribbles in the match with three, created one chance, made six passes into the final third, and was accurate with three of his five long balls. Saturday was Pierret's first start for the club since February 28, but hopefully his inventive showing earned him another against Como on Saturday.