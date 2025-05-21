Fantasy Soccer
Bandiougou Fadiga News: Joins Lorient until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Fadiga has joined Lorient on a four-season deal until 2028 from Greek side Olympiacos, the club announced.

Fadiga has signed a four-year deal with FC Lorient, joining from Olympiakos. The young midfielder, who was developed at Paris Saint-Germain and played in Ligue 1 and the Greek Super League, also spent a season on loan at Ionikos Nikeas in the Greek second division.

Bandiougou Fadiga
Lorient
