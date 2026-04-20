Baptiste Santamaria Injury: Dealing with illness

Santamaria was left out of the travelling squad for Tuesday's clash against Mallorca due to illness, according to TribunaVCF.

Santamaria's absence is a limited blow for Valencia given how far he has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, having managed just 20 minutes of action since early February after losing the starting role he held at the beginning of the campaign. The club will hope the illness proves short-lived enough to have him available for Saturday's clash against Girona, but his involvement in the starting lineup remains unlikely regardless given his current standing in coach Carlos Corberan's plans.