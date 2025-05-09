Baptiste Santamaria Injury: Loan locked Saturday

Santamaria (Not Injury Related) is loan locked for Saturday's clash against Rennes and won't be available, according to Ici Azur.

Santamaria will not be available for Saturday's game against his former club due to being loan locked. That said, it should not impact the starting squad since he has not been a regular starter in the midfield recently. He will have more chances to start in the last game of the season against Brest with suspensions.