Baptiste Santamaria headshot

Baptiste Santamaria News: Illness cleared ahead of Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Santamaria (illness) has returned to team training after recovering from gastroenteritis and is available for Saturday's clash against Girona, according to Tribuna Deportiva.

Santamaria's return to training is a positive development, though his role remains limited given that he has not played a single minute since February. The midfielder figures to serve as a depth option rather than a starter, with coach Carlos Corberan unlikely to hand him to the lineup after such a lengthy spell on the periphery.

Baptiste Santamaria
Valencia
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