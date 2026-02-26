Baris Yilmaz News: Crucial contributor in Juventus contest

Yilmaz scored one goal and assisted once from three shots (one goal) and five crosses (two accurate) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Juventus.

Yilmaz was involved in both goals in extra time, setting up Victor Osimhen with a timely through ball and then finding the target with a relatively easy finish on a fast-break. He hadn't had any goal contributions prior to this fixture despite playing heavy minutes. He has logged multiple tackles in the last three fixtures, totaling eight (six won) and adding four shots (two on target), four chances created and eight crosses (three accurate) over that span.