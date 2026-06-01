Baris Yilmaz News: Electric wide threat for Turkiye

Yilmaz has been named in Turkiye's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most dangerous and direct attacking options at coach Montella's disposal on the flanks throughout the competition.

Yilmaz ended an impressive Super Lig campaign with Galatasaray scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists across 30 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most productive wide forwards in Turkish football with a total of 20 goal involvements in the league alone. Yilmaz brings explosive pace, direct running and a reliable end product that makes him a constant threat in transition, and his combination with Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz in Turkiye's attacking lineup gives coach Montella one of the most exciting and unpredictable attacking units in the tournament. Yilmaz heads into the World Cup in the best form of his career and ready to showcase his abilities on the biggest stage in international football.