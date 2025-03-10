Bart Nieuwkoop Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Nieuwkoop (lower leg) is not in the squad list for Tuesday's match against inter Milan, according to Voetbal International.

Nieuwkoop is not on the squad list, leaving him out for the second leg after missing there club's past three UCL outings. This continues to be a tough loss for the club, as he was their starter at right-back before the injury. Givairo Read should see the start at right-back while he is out.