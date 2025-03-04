Fantasy Soccer
Bart Nieuwkoop headshot

Bart Nieuwkoop Injury: Injured for first leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Nieuwkoop (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan, accoridng to Rijnmond.

Nieuwkoop will not be an option once again, missing his third consecutive match due to the injury. He has yet to see a match out of the league stage in UCL play and seems unlikely to appear in the second leg. However, he will still hope to be fit by then, as he is their typical starter at right-back.

Bart Nieuwkoop
Feyenoord
