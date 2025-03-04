Bart Nieuwkoop Injury: Injured for first leg

Nieuwkoop (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan, accoridng to Rijnmond.

Nieuwkoop will not be an option once again, missing his third consecutive match due to the injury. He has yet to see a match out of the league stage in UCL play and seems unlikely to appear in the second leg. However, he will still hope to be fit by then, as he is their typical starter at right-back.