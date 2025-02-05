Bart Nieuwkoop Injury: Not fit Wednesday

Nieuwkoop is out for Wednesday's match against PSV due to injury, accoridng to his club.

Nieuwkoop has returned to the sidelines Wednesday, with the defender left out due to an injury. This continues a trend for the player, as he has been in and out of matches over the past few weeks. That said, these could be minor issues and he could make a turnaround soon. He has started in their past five UCL games on the right flank so they will hope he is fit to face Milan on Tuesday.