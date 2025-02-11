Fantasy Soccer
Bart Nieuwkoop headshot

Bart Nieuwkoop News: Plays 45

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Nieuwkoop (undisclosed) started and played 45 in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Nieuwkoop was back in action over the weekend, with the defender seeing 45 minutes of playing the starring XI. This is solid news for the club, as he is their typical starter on the right flank. That said, he should be expected to continue in this role moving forward, having started in his past five UCL appearances.

