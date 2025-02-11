Bart Nieuwkoop News: Will remain out

Nieuwkoop (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Milan, according to his club.

Nieuwkoop was back in action over the weekend but appears to have suffered another setback after leaving the field at halftime. That said, he is now out for Wednesday's bout, which is a brutal loss for the club as he is a regular starter on the right flank. He will hope to be fit for the second leg, with Givairo Read as his likely replacement while out.