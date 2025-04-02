Bart Verbruggen News: Allows three in loss

Verbruggen recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Aston Villa.

Verbruggen saw three go by him to take the loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday. He's failed to keep a clean sheet since Feb 22, allowing seven goals with seven saves in the last four PL games. The keeper will head to Crystal Palace for the next match on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests. Verbruggen had allowed three goals on two saves against the opponent during the last outing on Dec 15.