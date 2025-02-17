Fantasy Soccer
Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Bounces back in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Verbruggen made one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Verbruggen kept a much needed clean sheet following his seven goal disaster against Nottingham. This was his fifth clean sheet of the season, making 60 saves while allowing 37 goals in 23 league appearances. The keeper will head to Southampton for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests. Verbruggen had allowed a goal on just a save against the opponent during the last outing on Nov 29.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
