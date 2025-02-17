Bart Verbruggen News: Bounces back in win

Verbruggen made one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

Verbruggen kept a much needed clean sheet following his seven goal disaster against Nottingham. This was his fifth clean sheet of the season, making 60 saves while allowing 37 goals in 23 league appearances. The keeper will head to Southampton for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests. Verbruggen had allowed a goal on just a save against the opponent during the last outing on Nov 29.