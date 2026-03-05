Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes game's only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:37pm

Verbruggen had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Verbruggen didn't stop much but also didn't have much to stop, as Arsenal's attack was largely muted outside of the lone goal. The goalkeeper is likely to have a similar outing agains a Sunderland side which is average about one goal per game on the season in EPL play.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
