Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes game's only goal
Verbruggen had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Verbruggen didn't stop much but also didn't have much to stop, as Arsenal's attack was largely muted outside of the lone goal. The goalkeeper is likely to have a similar outing agains a Sunderland side which is average about one goal per game on the season in EPL play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More