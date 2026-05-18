Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Verbruggen had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Leeds United.

Verbruggen conceded one goal Sunday, a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal in the 96th minute which served as the very late winner. He also made just one save in his second straight outing. He faces Manchester United Sunday in the season finale with his side likely needing a win to secure a spot in Europe next season.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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