Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes one in win over Cherries

Verbruggen recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Verbruggen started the match a little nervy Tuesday, but found his feet and managed to pull off four good saves and a punch. He had no chance to stop the conceded goal, a fierce strike from Justin Kluivert. The Dutchman has now conceded 1.5 goals per game which is one of the better EPL keeper performances, he has also posted six clean sheets. He delivered shut outs in his previous two EPL matches but will be challenged to do so in the Seagulls next against Fulham. The Cottagers have netted six from their last four EPL games.