Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes three goals

Verbruggen registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Newcastle United.

Verbruggen delivered a below-par performance in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at St James' Park, with his error in the first half allowing William Osula's header to beat him from a position he should have commanded, gifting the hosts an opener that came against the run of play and fundamentally shifted the momentum of the match. The Dutch goalkeeper also failed to keep out Dan Burn's set-piece header shortly after, conceding twice in 12 first-half minutes after his side had looked the better team in the early exchanges. Verbruggen has now conceded 42 Premier League goals across 35 appearances this season, making 99 saves and keeping nine clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Wolves, who sit bottom of the table.