Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Verbruggen recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Verbruggen conceded two goals in Saturday's draw, his first time conceding two goals since Jan. 24 at Fulham. He also made four saves in his third consecutive match. He faces a difficult matchup Tuesday versus Chelsea, a side which has scored 53 goals through 33 matches this season.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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