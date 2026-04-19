Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes twice Saturday
Verbruggen recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Verbruggen conceded two goals in Saturday's draw, his first time conceding two goals since Jan. 24 at Fulham. He also made four saves in his third consecutive match. He faces a difficult matchup Tuesday versus Chelsea, a side which has scored 53 goals through 33 matches this season.
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