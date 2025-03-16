Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes two against City

Verbruggen registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Verbruggen didn't have his best day in net Saturday, as he would only make one save while allowing two goals, although he was a bit unlucky to face a penalty shot early on. This does mark his fourth straight match without a clean sheet, remaining at six in 27 appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing another in their next contest when facing Nottingham Forest on March 29.