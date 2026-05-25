Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Five saves in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Verbruggen had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Manchester United.

Verbruggen was the unquestioned started for the season season in a row and finished with his best campaign by far. He kept 10 clean sheets and made 106 saves while playing every minute in the Premier League this season. He allowed only 46 goals in the league despite facing over 150 shots, on the whole a brilliant campaign for the top choice in Brighton.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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