Bart Verbruggen News: Five saves in finale
Verbruggen had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Manchester United.
Verbruggen was the unquestioned started for the season season in a row and finished with his best campaign by far. He kept 10 clean sheets and made 106 saves while playing every minute in the Premier League this season. He allowed only 46 goals in the league despite facing over 150 shots, on the whole a brilliant campaign for the top choice in Brighton.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 243 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More