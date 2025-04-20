Fantasy Soccer
Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Verbruggen made four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Brentford.

Verbruggen came up with four saves for a second consecutive game. On the other hand, this marked this marked the fourth straight game where he gave up more than one goal, as he is up to 11 goals conceded over that span. Up next for Brighton & Hove Albion is a meeting with West Ham United on Saturday.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
