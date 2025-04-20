Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in defeat

Verbruggen made four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Brentford.

Verbruggen came up with four saves for a second consecutive game. On the other hand, this marked this marked the fourth straight game where he gave up more than one goal, as he is up to 11 goals conceded over that span. Up next for Brighton & Hove Albion is a meeting with West Ham United on Saturday.