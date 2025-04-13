Fantasy Soccer
Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Verbruggen recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Leicester City.

Verbruggen recorded more than three saves for the first time in three outings. However, he has given up at least two goals in each of the last three games, totaling seven goals against and seven saves over that span. Up next for Brighton & Hove Albion is a meeting with Brentford on Saturday.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
