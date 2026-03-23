Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in win
Verbruggen registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Liverpool.
Verbruggen stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent as he shut down wave after wave of Liverpool attacks. He did well to earn the win, and made some top-class saves to deny the Reds. Verbruggen has only allowed three goals in the last five matches.
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