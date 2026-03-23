Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Verbruggen registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Verbruggen stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent as he shut down wave after wave of Liverpool attacks. He did well to earn the win, and made some top-class saves to deny the Reds. Verbruggen has only allowed three goals in the last five matches.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago