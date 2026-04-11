Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet
Verbruggen had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Burnley.
Verbruggen did his part in keeping Burnley off the scoreboard, making four saves in the win. He should be able to put in another strong effort against a struggling Tottenham team which has not scored more than a goal in a Premier League match since Feb. 1.
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