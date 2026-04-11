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Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Verbruggen had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Burnley.

Verbruggen did his part in keeping Burnley off the scoreboard, making four saves in the win. He should be able to put in another strong effort against a struggling Tottenham team which has not scored more than a goal in a Premier League match since Feb. 1.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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