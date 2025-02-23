Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Verbruggen recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Southampton.
Verbruggen kept a second clean sheet in a row Saturday against Southampton, making one save. This was an important response from the team, which bounced back with two straight clean sheet after conceding seven goals against Nottingham Forest. He will aim for a third clean sheet in a row Tuesday against Bournemouth.
