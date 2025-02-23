Fantasy Soccer
Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Verbruggen recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Southampton.

Verbruggen kept a second clean sheet in a row Saturday against Southampton, making one save. This was an important response from the team, which bounced back with two straight clean sheet after conceding seven goals against Nottingham Forest. He will aim for a third clean sheet in a row Tuesday against Bournemouth.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
