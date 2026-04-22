Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Verbruggen made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.

Verbruggen logged a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Chelsea, and he barely had to break a sweat as he wasn't called into action for a single save thanks to the Seagulls' dominant showing. Chelsea failed to register a shot on target across the full 90 minutes, marking the worst attacking performance by any side in a Premier League match this season and allowing Verbruggen to stay sharp but largely untested. He now sits on nine clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances this season, a new career high by two, and will aim to keep that momentum rolling against Newcastle next week.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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