Bart Verbruggen News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Verbruggen made no saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Chelsea.
Verbruggen logged a clean sheet in Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Chelsea, and he barely had to break a sweat as he wasn't called into action for a single save thanks to the Seagulls' dominant showing. Chelsea failed to register a shot on target across the full 90 minutes, marking the worst attacking performance by any side in a Premier League match this season and allowing Verbruggen to stay sharp but largely untested. He now sits on nine clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances this season, a new career high by two, and will aim to keep that momentum rolling against Newcastle next week.
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