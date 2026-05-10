Bart Verbruggen News: One save in clean sheet win
Verbruggen had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton.
Verbruggen was only required to make one save as Brighton won 3-0 against Wolves. This was his 10th clean sheet of the season and his fifth in the last 10 games.
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