Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: One save in clean sheet win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Verbruggen had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Verbruggen was only required to make one save as Brighton won 3-0 against Wolves. This was his 10th clean sheet of the season and his fifth in the last 10 games.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
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