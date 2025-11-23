Verbruggen was sent the wrong way by Igor Thiago's first-half penalty and had relatively little to do outside two routine stops. The match turned in his favour at the death when he waited out Igor Thiago's run-up and got down sharply to save the stoppage-time penalty that allowed the Seagulls to secure the win. That intervention preserved Brighton's comeback and elevated a solid outing into a match-defining one. Verbruggen will hope to build on that performance against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.