Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Verbruggen made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Brentford.

Verbruggen made four saves to secure a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending a six-match run without one. The goalkeeper has recorded 14 saves while conceding five goals and keeping one clean sheet across his last five appearances. He will look to build on the result in Sunday's matchup against Nottingham Forest.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
