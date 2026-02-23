Bart Verbruggen News: Secures clean sheet
Verbruggen made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Brentford.
Verbruggen made four saves to secure a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending a six-match run without one. The goalkeeper has recorded 14 saves while conceding five goals and keeping one clean sheet across his last five appearances. He will look to build on the result in Sunday's matchup against Nottingham Forest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 213 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bart Verbruggen See More