Bart Verbruggen News: Secures clean sheet

Verbruggen made four saves to secure a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Brentford, ending a six-match run without one. The goalkeeper has recorded 14 saves while conceding five goals and keeping one clean sheet across his last five appearances. He will look to build on the result in Sunday's matchup against Nottingham Forest.